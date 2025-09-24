Indies! Maximise your opportunities at PG Connects Aqaba 2025

Discounted indie ticket prices from just £70

Free tickets competition

Audience Choice Award, Very Big Indie Pitch, Connector SpeedMatch

We've been supporting indie developers around the world since 2006. At our events in London, Dubai, San Francisco and beyond, we're always looking for ways to help solo developers, small studios, and start-ups.



In this spirit, we have mighty opportunities for indies this November 8th to 9th at Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba. We start our specially discounted indie tickets at just £70 with the current Mid Term rates.



Want free entry instead? We even have an indie-exclusive competition to win conference tickets and even a showcase table within the expo area.



Read on to find out how we can support YOU with all indie-related opportunities at PGC Aqaba 2025.

Win free entry to the event with a Big Indie Zone expo table

We typically run competitions at our conferences to help indie developers - and Aqaba is no different! We keep a limited allocation of complimentary tickets and a few expo tables within the PGC Aqaba Big Indie Zone – and we offer them to qualifying indie devs!



This dedicated expo space is exclusively for indies to showcase games to international industry professionals. It's an excellent chance to meet publishers and investors looking for the next big hit, connect with service and tools providers, and share ideas with and learn from other developers.



It's super easy to enter: simply fill out this form and we'll be in touch if you're a lucky winner.

Audience Choice Award

Will attendees vote your game the best on show? Every attendee to PGC Aqaba is encouraged to vote for their favourite game of the event by visiting the Big Indie Zone expo area.

Packed with tables featuring thrilling projects from up-and-coming indie teams from Aqaba and beyond – all deserving of industry recognition – could your game win the Audience Choice Award?

The Very Big Indie Pitch

Get expert feedback – and win media coverage! Pitch your game to a group of expert judges in our fast-paced competition. All participants receive feedback on the same day, and again after the event. Winners and runners-up get featured on PocketGamer.biz or PCGamesInsider.biz for the whole world to see.

Submit your game today.

Connector SpeedMatch

Find your funding through curated meetings. Are you a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project? Or perhaps you’re an investor looking for an exciting new opportunity? If so, Connector SpeedMatch is for you! We'll select applicants for one-on-one meetings with publishers, investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money on the right partner.

Apply today.

Special indie ticket prices

Now starting from just £70 with our Mid Term offer! We understand being an indie developer means you may have a limited budget and we wantto help you gain access to make the most of our two-day conference. That's why we offer heavily subsidised rates for indie studios. With the current Mid Term discount, indie tickets cost just £70.