PGC Aqaba 2025 schedule revealed featuring Epic Games, ID@Xbox, Xsolla, Unity, Maysalward, Tamatem, and more

Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba starts next week and runs from November 8th to 9th.

The event will house eight tracks of seminars, panel debates, roundtables and masterclasses.

The show will cover mobile, XR, PC, console, web3, AI and more.

As Pocket Gamer Connects prepares to open its doors in the ancient port city of Aqaba next week on November 8th to 9th, it's time to share the conference schedule with you.

More than 1,200 industry professionals will gather to network, as well as gain local, regional, and global knowledge from over 50 expert speakers. The schedule is packed with eight tracks of seminars, panel debates, roundtables and masterclasses covering mobile, XR, PC, console, web3, AI and more.

With a mix of speakers from talented local indie developers to multinational brands, you will hear and learn from companies including Xsolla, ID@Xbox, Unity, Epic Games, Audiomob, Tamatem, Mad Hook, Maysalward and many more.

Read on to see what's happening when at next week's PGC Aqaba...

Saturday – Morning

10:40 – 12:00 Track: Marvelous MENA

The Middle East is still the fastest-growing market for games in the world. In this track, we look at the industry in the region, and meet the teams who are building the Arabic-language ecosystem. We look at the MENA/SWANA region in terms of its place on the global stage, and consider the trends, statistics, contexts and perspectives which are helping to shape the Jordan game scene and beyond.

Featured speakers: Malek Bakeer (Shusmo), Eyad Al Basheer (Tamatem), Dania AlSaid (AlHussein Technical University)

12:00 – 13:20 Track: Global Trends

Embark on a journey that spans across continents, as we present you with an expansive view of the games industry's latest trends, facts, figures, and insights from around the world. Delve into the dynamic landscapes of both the East and the West, gaining a comprehensive understanding of regional nuances, market dynamics, and emerging opportunities. Stay informed and inspired by the diverse and ever-evolving global games industry, ensuring you remain at the forefront of this thrilling and vibrant ecosystem.

Featured speakers: Gokce Kozandagi (Xsolla), Farah Abandah (Golden Lynx), Ann Miqdad (TechBots)

Saturday – Afternoon

14:20 – 15:20 Track: The Growth Track

In addition to mastering gameplay mechanics, understanding user acquisition and retention techniques is crucial for growing your game. Gain essential insights into effective strategies on how to grow your business in adverse and new environments, optimize your game's user interface, and continuously analyse player feedback. With these strategies for expanding into new territories and adapting to changing market conditions, you can attract and retain a dedicated player base, ensuring steady growth and success for your game.

Featured speakers: Omar Ghanem (GAM3S.GG), Mustafa Swiedan (Chickmania Entertainment), Mostafa Abasiry (Stellar Gate Games)

14:00 – 16:40 Masterclass & Roundtable Sessions

Soak up knowledge from our Masterclass leaders, or participate in roundtable discussions with a group of expert speakers and debate the hottest topics, with questions and input welcome from the audience.

Games Business Master Class Workshop Powered By The Ziska Company (Part 1)

Featured speakers: Alex Ziska (The Ziska Company), Charly Harbord (Ludare/UX is Fine)

15:00 – 18:00 The Very Big Indie Pitch Sponsored by ID@Xbox

A competition for indie developers with a unique quick-fire format that gives each developer five minutes (including Q&A) with each judging panel of experts, meaning all entrants get feedback in real-time (and post-event via email, too).

15:20 – 16:20 Track: Ad Insights Sponsored by AudioMob

In-game ads continue to play a pivotal role in studios' monetisation strategies, making them essential for success. Join us and gain valuable insights into the cutting-edge trends and expert advice in this field. Stay ahead of the game by exploring the latest developments and optimising your approach to maximise revenue and player engagement. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

Featured speakers: Hammam Nimrawi (Tamatem), Suma Amreiz (AudioMob)

16:20 – 17:40 Track: Game Dev Stories

Get inspired by the firsthand experiences of games developers as they share their latest projects, groundbreaking innovations, and invaluable lessons learned throughout their journey. Gain exclusive insights into their creative process, discover the innovative solutions they've implemented, and uncover the wisdom they've gained along the way. Don't miss the opportunity to learn from the best in the industry and fuel your own path to success in game development.

Featured speakers: Mustafa Dabaibeh (Dimensions Games Studio), Deyaa Adam (BioMed Squad), Hazim AlHanbali (Mad Hook)

Sunday – Morning

10:00 – 11:00 Connector SpeedMatch

Our Connector SpeedMatch sessions pair game developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors looking for their next project. It’s perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects – long enough to establish whether there is a viable connection worth pursuing; short enough to enable multiple meetings within the session.

10:20 – 12:00 Track: Practical AI

Dive into AI's pivotal role in game development, crafting immersive virtual worlds, optimising performance, and elevating player experiences. Learn to harness AI tools to push boundaries ethically, while addressing concerns. Explore its evolution in enhancing gameplay, procedural generation, and adaptive systems, unlocking new heights in game design. Embrace AI's transformative power while navigating ethical considerations to shape the future of gaming.

Featured speakers: John Kavanagh (Infamy), Thair Alfararjeh (Beyond Universe XR AI Solutions), Hadeel Balasmeh (Manzel Technologies)

11:30 – 15:30 Masterclass & RoundTable Sessions

Soak up knowledge from our Masterclass leaders, or participate in roundtable discussions with a group of expert speakers and debate the hottest topics, with questions and input welcome from the audience.

Funding Games in MENA

Games Business Master Class Workshop Powered By The Ziska Company (Part 2)

Featured speakers: Mohammad Khawaja (CORE@HTU), Hazim AlHanbali (Mad Hook), Mustafa Dabaibeh (Dimensions Games Studio), Alex Ziska (The Ziska Company)

12:00 – 13:00 Track: Developer Toolkit

Gain valuable expertise from game development professionals as they divulge insights into pivotal tools, software, and methodologies vital for crafting top-tier games. Unlock optimisation techniques, efficient workflows, and adept teamwork advice for ensuring excellence in game creation.

Featured speakers: Sandra Kawar (Epic Games), Sohaib Thiab (Tamatem), Mohammed Kanakri (JEG Esports)

13:00 – 13:20 The PocketGamer.biz Top 30 MENA Game Makers 2025 Sponsored by ID@Xbox

Discover the leading names of the dynamic MENA games industry, celebrate the best of the best of the region, live on stage at a special session during PGC Aqaba 2025!

Sunday – Afternoon

14:20 – 15:20 Xbox Discovery Day Sponsored by ID@Xbox

Xbox Discovery Day is an essential session for game developers looking to bring their titles to the Xbox platform and delivered by ID@Xbox’s Temi Afolabi. Designed to demystify the Xbox ecosystem, this event offers practical insights into every stage of the development journey – from pitching and securing funding, to technical integration, publishing and marketing.

Featured speakers: Temi Afolabi (ID@Xbox)

15:20 – 17:00 Track: Game Maker Insights

Immerse yourself in real-world case studies from the forefront of the industry, delving into diverse areas such as game design, audio production, character design, user experience (UX), and narrative development. Gain valuable insights from these practical examples that showcase successful approaches, innovative techniques, and effective strategies employed by industry professionals. Expand your knowledge and stay inspired by the experiences shared by experts in these key domains of game development and design.

Featured speakers: Erinrose Sullivan (Ouroboro), Hazim AlHanbali (Mad Hook), Nour Khrais (Maysalward)

17:00 – 17:05 Big Indie Zone Audience Choice Award Sponsored by ID@Xbox

Every attendee is encouraged to vote for their favourite game being showcased as part of the Big Indie Zone expo area. Featuring thrilling projects from up-and-coming indie teams from Jordan and beyond, who will be voted best in show by the industry?

17:05 – 17:15 The Very Big Indie Pitch – Results

Hotly contested with pitches for mobile, PC and console games, which game was declared the best in Day 1's pitching competition? Discover the winners that knocked it out of the park with this traditional closing of ceremonies live on stage.

