Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba agenda reveal and last chance to grab Mid Term savings

As MENA's game ecosystem continues to expand and global companies increasingly pay attention to the region, it's clear this is where the future games industry is taking shape.

Be part of the momentum driving this growth by connecting with MENA’s domestic digital landscape at the global games conference, Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba on November 8th to 9th.

Nine conference tracks featuring 50 expert speakers

Mobile, XR, PC, console, web3, AI, and more

Expo area hosting the sector's leading companies

Networking-centric format facilitating key connections

Vibrant indie games showcase

Essential knowledge from industry visionaries and experts

Nine top tracks

Understand key trends across both the regional and international games sector, gain hands-on advice from key experts, and onboard robust strategies giving your business an advantage in MENA’s thriving games market.

Ad Insights (AudioMob) - In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice.

Developer Toolkit - Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Global Trends - From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Xbox Discovery Day - First-hand insight from one of the biggest platform holders - essential for developers looking to bring their titles to the Xbox ecosystem.

Practical AI - Explore how using AI can enhance player experiences, optimise performance, and efficiently create dynamic virtual worlds.

Marvellous MENA - Insight into how the Middle East and North Africa region's game industry is performing.

The Growth Track - Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

Game Dev Stories - Game developers share what they are working on, how they have innovated and lessons they have learned along the way.

Game Maker Insights - Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX, and narrative.

Top 30 MENA Game Makers

Revealed live at the event, the Top 30 MENA Game Makers celebrate the best of the marvellous game makers in this dynamic and fast-growing games sector.

Stellar speaker lineup

Meet expert speakers from a diverse portfolio of local, regional and global companies such as Epic Games, Maysalward, YallaPlay, Mad Hook, BioMed Squad, BEYOND UNIVERSE XR AI Solutions, and many more.

Key fringe events

Connector SpeedMatch - Carefully curated rapid-fire sessions, connecting developers with the right funding opportunities and publishing partnerships, all in one focused networking event.

The Very Big Indie Pitch - Celebrating the best of up-and-coming indie games across mobile, PC and console, the highly praised pitching competition is an ample opportunity for game makers to demo their new games. The session offers invaluable expert feedback and visibility.

Discover incredible indies

The Big Indie Zone - A bustling expo area dedicated to indie developers, offering a real opportunity to showcase their games to other event attendees and connect with fellow industry peers.

Returning for 2025 is the ‘Indie Demo Area‘, where you can experience a diverse array of games crafted by indie teams, in addition to the ‘Made in Jordan‘ showcase, which is a booth dedicated to the innovative talent of local game developers.

Audience Choice Awards - A fun opportunity for guests to vote for their favourite indie game of the conference by visiting the Big Indie Zone expo area.

Featuring thrilling projects from new indie teams based in Jordan and beyond, all deserving of industry recognition. Join by picking up a voting form from reception, try out the games, and make your choice.

Easily accessible from major hubs such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, Aqaba serves as a strategic gateway into MENA and Jordan’s dynamic game markets. Hosted at the iconic Great Arab Revolt Plaza, PGC Aqaba offers a crucial platform for international and local companies alike to forge connections and collaborations with leading professionals in the vibrant MENA games industry.

