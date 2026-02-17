Pocket Gamer Connects wishes you a prosperous Lunar New Year

As we welcome the Year of the Fire Horse, Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Shanghai on July 30th for a one-day games industry summit ahead of ChinaJoy.

In 2026, we will bring our business-focused games industry summit to Shanghai, providing a gateway to ChinaJoy and a direct access point to the Chinese games market. PG Connects Summit Shanghai takes place on July 30th, gathering developers, publishers, investors, platforms and service providers for a curated day of conversations, partnership building and deal-making.

If you are interested in joining us, you can register your interest now to receive early updates on the programme and a 10% discount on tickets once they are live.

We hope to see you there and wish you continued success in the year ahead!

Meet companies like Supercell, Scopely, Epic Games, and NetEase

At our debut event in 2025, PG Connects Summit Shanghai brought together decision-makers and teams from world leading companies, giving a clear indication of the calibre of partners you can expect to meet at this year’s edition.

Take a look at some of the top companies that attended our debut PGC Summit Shanghai in 2025

A business-focused programme

From East to West - our focused multitrack programme offers key insights into local, regional and global markets, with a particular focus on growth and reaching new sectors.

From global thought leaders to local ecosystem experts, expect deep insights and practical knowhow on global trends, monetisation models, UA strategies and game maker stories.

Attendees gain free access to the MeetToMatch platform, allowing you to schedule 1:1 meetings in advance to maximise your time and opportunities at the event.

Curated fringe events like Connector SpeedMatch and Investor Connector facilitate structured networking, pairing you with decision-makers and companies that matter to you.

Could you be one of our speakers?

We’re inviting experts to share their knowledge at our upcoming PG Connects events, including PG Connects Summit Shanghai 2026.

Speaking offers a chance to contribute to the sector, strengthen your professional profile, and expand your network across the global games ecosystem.

Speaker benefits include:

A complimentary VIP pass with full access to all conference areas, including the VIP lounge, lunch and refreshments and the invitation-only VIP networking reception.

Unlimited access to MeetToMatch for structured meetings with registered attendees.

Direct access to senior decision-makers, partners and investors.

Increased visibility among hundreds of industry leaders.

A platform to share practical, experience-led insights with a highly engaged B2B audience.

We look forward to hearing your ideas and welcoming you to our community of industry thought leaders.

For guidance on what we look for in a great presentation, please see our speaker guide. For questions or queries about speaking, please contact Charlie Scowen at charlie.scowen@steelmedianetwork.com.