Human Fall Flat marks 10th anniversary with 60m players and free level

No Brakes Games and Curve Games are celebrating the game's 10th anniversary.

A free anniversary level is available now on PC.

The new level revisits several classic Human Fall Flat environments.

The free anniversary level will arrive on consoles later this year.

Developer No Brakes Games and publisher Curve Games have revealed that physics platformer Human Fall Flat has reached 60 million players.

The milestone comes as both parties celebrate the game's 10th anniversary with the release of a free level on PC that includes nostalgic content and hidden secrets.

This will allow players to revisit locations inspired by classic Human Fall Flat stages including Mansion, Mountain, Demolition, Castle, Water, Powerplant and Aztec. It also features updated versions of fan-favourite puzzles.

Anniversary celebration

Players exploring the new level will also discover video interviews featuring Human Fall Flat creator Tomas Sakalauskas, who speaks on the game's development and shares behind-the-scenes stories from the past decade alongside other anniversary content.

“Ten years ago, when I was playtesting Human Fall Flat with my son, I never dared imagine we’d be where we are now.” said Human Fall Flat creator Tomas Sakalauskas.

“Human Fall Flat would not be the game it is now, without the incredibly passionate and dedicated fans - and the new content for the anniversary is a small thank you for the last decade of support - here’s to the next 10 years!”

Curve Games VP of publishing Rich Keen commented: “We knew Human Fall Flat would be something special when we signed it all those years ago and here we are, 10 years and 60 million players later. Tomas and the team have truly made something special that has stood the test of time.”

The free anniversary level is available now on PC and will launch on consoles later this year.