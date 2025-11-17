Hutch appoints Andrew Watson as its new CEO

Watson helped scale the studio from 12 to over 140 staff members across three locations.

His background includes senior roles at Electronic Arts and Playfish.

He also mentors early-stage startups on production, leadership, and team growth.

Hutch continues to rise after being named one of the Top 50 UK Game Makers of 2025.

UK mobile games developer Hutch has appointed Andrew Watson as its new chief executive officer.

“So, apparently I am now the CEO of Hutch," said Watson in a post. “I know. I am as confused as you are. One moment I was trying to remember where I left my MacBook and suddenly I was at the top of the tree, peering down like a small bald owl who has absolutely no business being up there.

“Did I earn it. Hard to say. Did I stride into the role with bold authority. Not really. More of a gentle shuffle, like a short man trying not to draw attention to the fact he is becoming a CEO before your very eyes.

“Hutch means a lot to me. It is smart, unpredictable and full of people who are both talented, more often than not too tall, and much cooler than I will ever be. Leading it is exciting and slightly terrifying, which feels about right for this industry.

“Thanks to everyone who has supported me so far. I will try to look like I know what I am doing. At least from a distance. Or with the lights dimmed."

Track record

With nearly two decades of industry experience, Watson previously served as COO and head of production at Hutch, where he scaled the studio from 12 people to more than 140 across three locations and helped deliver major mobile IPs including Forza, Hot Wheels, and F1.

Before Hutch, he spent several years at Electronic Arts and Playfish in production and leadership roles, contributing to major social and mobile titles.

Earlier in his career, he held multiple technical and QA positions across studios, building a foundation in engineering, tooling, and game development that later shaped his executive approach.

He has also mentored early-stage startups on agile production, team leadership, and product development, aiming to support new talent and drive the wider growth of the games industry.

Hutch is part of MTG, which we named in our Top 50 UK Game Makers of 2025.