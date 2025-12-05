IGDA Foundation Names Margaret Gathoni 2025 Eric Dybsand AI Scholar

Gathoni continues her work at the intersection of games, learning, and interactive storytelling.

The International Game Developers Association Foundation (IGDAF) has named Margaret Gathoni as the 2025 recipient of the Eric Dybsand Memorial AI Scholarship at Africa Games Week.

A 2024 alum of the IGDA Foundation’s Virtual Exchange Program, Margaret Gathoni is expanding her experience by exploring how games and interactive storytelling can drive learning and connection.

Her background includes building mentorship platforms that merge technology, data, and creativity, along with experimental narrative-focused projects.

Continuous support

The IGDA Foundation established the Eric Dybsand AI Scholarship in 2007 to honour Eric Dybsand, a key figure in the game AI community known at GDC as one of the “AI guys".

The scholarship supports a single AI student each year, helping advance their education and nurturing the next generation of AI engineers.

“I am deeply honoured to be selected as the recipient of the Eric Dybsand Memorial AI Scholarship,” said Gathoni. “I am sincerely grateful to the IGDA Foundation for this opportunity and for enabling me to attend Africa Games Week.

“Their support allows me to connect with global industry peers and strengthen my mission to showcase how African creativity, culture, and storytelling can shape the future of gaming and technology.”