IGDA Foundation unveils new visual identity in major rebrand

The new logo reflects the organisation’s mission to support developers through access and opportunity.

A redesigned website aims to make programmes and resources easier to navigate.

The updated platform streamlines access to initiatives for the global development community.

The IGDA Foundation has officially unveiled a new visual identity to mark the organisation’s first major rebrand in recent years.

After teasing subtle changes since January, the non-profit arm of the International Game Developers Association has introduced a new logo, refreshed website, and redesigned newsletter as part of a broader evolution reflecting its future direction.

According to the Foundation, the updated branding is designed to reinforce its close connection to the IGDA while establishing a distinct identity centred on its community-driven mission.

The new logo maintains visual familiarity with the parent organisation but places greater emphasis on the Foundation’s role in supporting game developers through access, opportunity, and professional growth.

A new chapter

Alongside the logo reveal, the Foundation has rolled out a redesigned website aimed at improving navigation and making it easier for developers to explore programmes, resources, and ways to get involved.

Moreover, the refreshed platform is intended to better serve the global development community by streamlining access to information and support initiatives.

To mark the launch, the IGDA Foundation has also released a short hype reel celebrating its history and the impact of its community over the years, positioning the rebrand as the beginning of its next chapter.