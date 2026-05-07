IGDA Portugal launches to support local game developers

IGDA Portugal plans to focus on advocacy, networking, and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

The chapter’s first announced meetup will take place on May 15th at Gaming Hub Lisbon.

Additional community events in Porto are expected to be revealed soon.

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) has officially launched IGDA Portugal to mark a new step in the growth of Portugal’s game development ecosystem.

IGDA Portugal will operate as the local chapter of the global non-profit organisation, with a focus on supporting game developers through networking, advocacy, knowledge sharing and career development initiatives.

According to the chapter, its mission is to connect developers across the country, create opportunities for learning and collaboration, and provide resources that help professionals build sustainable careers in the games industry.

The organisation also plans to advocate for developers and ensure their concerns and perspectives are represented within the wider industry.

Continuous growth

The launch comes as Portugal’s game development scene continues to expand, with more local studios, creators and industry events emerging over the past few years.

As part of its first activities, IGDA Portugal confirmed that upcoming community meetups will begin with an event scheduled for May 15th at Gaming Hub Lisbon, while additional gatherings in Porto are expected to be announced soon.

The launch comes ahead of Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona, which will take place on June 15th to 16th, bringing together more than 1,000 developers, publishers and investors for discussions around the future of games across Europe and beyond.