Test Tropic rebrands to Tropic QA as company targets global expansion

Test Tropic has rebranded to Tropic QA.

Leadership says the shift aligns with the company’s evolution and future ambitions.

Caribbean-based quality assurance company Test Tropic has officially rebranded to Tropic QA.

Founded by Viktorya Hollings and Rebecca Gilray, the female-led company was established to deliver high-quality game testing while creating career opportunities in Barbados.

Continuous growth

Despite the rebrand, the team maintains that its core focus remains unchanged, with an emphasis on reliability and long-term client relationships built on trust. The new name reflects broader capabilities and long-term ambitions as Tropic QA expands its position within the global games services market.

The company plans to scale further through 2026, supported by a clearer brand identity and expansion strategy.

“This isn’t just a new name,” said Hollings. “It represents the level we’re operating at now and the direction we’re heading. We’ve grown alongside our clients, and Tropic QA feels aligned with the company we’ve become.”

Gilray commented: “From day one, we believed world-class gaming QA services could be built from the Caribbean. This rebrand is about owning that belief and stepping forward with clarity as we scale.”

QA Director Patryk Wroblewski also commented: “We deliver thorough and reliable quality assurance. The long-term partnerships we have are based on trust.

“This trust is hard won, through hours of painstaking work from our teams here in Barbados. I want to reassure our clients that they will continue to receive uninterrupted service under the Tropic QA name.”