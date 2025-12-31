Amir Satvat’s industry network rebrands to Always Supporting the Games Community

Amir Satvat set up the ASGC in 2022 to support developers impacted by industry-wide layoffs.

The community has grown substantially since then, sparking a rebrand.

The Amir Satvat Games Community has been rebranded to Always Supporting the Games Community (ASGC).

The network was set up in 2022 by Amir Satvat, now a business development director for Tencent Games, to support members of the games industry in their careers. It particularly focused on helping thousands of professionals impacted by layoffs find new job opportunities.

Since its formation, Satvat said the ASGC had grown into a community with hundreds of thousands of people, with volunteers joining to help manage it.

Satvat said the network’s mission remains the same and his responsibilities within the community have not changed.

“When this began, I had no idea where it would go or whether it would go anywhere at all,” said Satvat.

“I believed there was no reason to expect it would become more than one person trying to help a little. As momentum grew, I thought often about changing the name, but while we were still becoming established, brand continuity mattered. I also wanted to act as a shield, so the community could stay focused on service, not noise.

“It was always my intention to change the name once doing so would no longer risk what matters most, which is helping people in video games.

“This community is not about me. It does not belong to me. I founded and lead it, but it is owned by the people in it and by games as a whole.”

He added: “What this change does address is ownership and continuity. As this has grown into something truly shared, it ensures the work can endure beyond any one person.”

