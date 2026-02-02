India's Union Budget commits $27.3m to talent development in creative sectors

AVGC Content Creator Labs will be rolled out across 15,000 schools and 500 colleges.

GDAI says the moves validate industry-led efforts to grow India’s interactive media workforce.

With policy support, India could train over 200,000 game developers by 2035.

India's new Union Budget for 2026 has allocated ₹250 crore ($27.3m) for talent development in animation, visual effects, gaming and comics.

The Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) has welcomed the fiscal budget for its focus on the creative sectors. The association called the moves a clear endorsement of industry-led efforts to build a new generation of the country’s interactive media workforce.

GDAI said the move will help embed game development and interactive media into national education and skilling frameworks.

Moreover, India’s Union Budget backs the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies to roll out AVGC Content Creator Labs across 15,000 schools and 500 colleges.

The move is also aimed at building early-stage skills and creating a nationwide pipeline of future-ready game and interactive media talent.

Strengthening creativity

GDAI estimates that with coordinated policy support, India’s games sector could train over 200,000 developers, support more than 1,500 studios and generate $10 billion in annual exports by 2035.

“Over the past few years, GDAI has been closely engaging with government stakeholders to help shape a long-term talent pipeline that starts at the school level and extends through higher education and industry readiness,” said GDAI board member Manish Agarwal.

“We strongly welcome this move, which will significantly accelerate the growth of gaming, AVGC-XR, and interactive media careers across the country.”

Nazara Technologies CEO and joint MD Nitish Mittersain commented: “The Budget’s focus on AVGC is a very positive step for India’s creative and gaming ecosystem.

He added: “This is not just about employment - it’s about creating original Indian IP, strengthening our creative economy, and positioning Bharat as a global hub for gaming and interactive entertainment."