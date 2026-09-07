Indie Stars competition entries now open for Game Republic New Horizons

Attendees will vote to select the Indie Stars winner.

The winning game will receive a cash prize and 12 months of free Game Republic membership.

Entries close at midnight on September 13th.

Indie game developers from around the world with unpublished titles are being invited to enter the Indie Stars competition for a chance to showcase their games at Game Republic New Horizons.

Up to 10 games will be selected by a panel of games media and will feature in the Indie Stars expo at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium on October 15th.

The games must be playable but can be made for any format or platform including PC, console, mobile, internet and VR.

Attendees will vote for their favourite game during the conference, with the winner receiving a cash prize and 12 months of free Game Republic membership.

Showcase opportunity

Game Republic New Horizons runs from October 14th to 16th, bringing more than 300 senior leaders from games and the creative industries together alongside publishers, investors, funding bodies and platform holders.

Entries opened on September 3rd and close at midnight on September 13th. Developers selected for the showcase will be notified on September 21st. Interested individuals can apply here.

Selected developers will receive two free event places, a table and a technology kit to showcase their games.

Global publishers and investors will attend the showcase, while selected developers could also receive exhibitor and other opportunities during 2026 and 2027.