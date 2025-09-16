Maisie Adam to bring Big Kick Energy to final session at Game Republic New Horizons

Comedian Maisie Adam (currently on Taskmaster) will close Game Republic’s New Horizons conference on October 16th at Riverside Stadium, followed by gameplay on EA Sports FC.

The final headline guest for Game Republic New Horizons on October 16th at the Riverside Stadium will be comedian Maisie Adam, who is currently in the new Taskmaster series on Channel 4.

Adam will be interviewed on stage by The Game Business editor-in-chief Chris Dring. The pair will do the interview and also play EA Sports FC, one of Adam's favourite video games.

“We are so excited to have Maisie join us," said Game Republic's Jamie Sefton. "She comes from the North and is fast becoming a household name. This new flagship games industry conference is all about the future of games and beyond, and Maisie is a great example of someone who is working in many spheres and winning awards for her work.”

Maisie recently won Sports Podcast of the Year in the Sports Broadcast Awards for her

hugely successful Big Kick Energy podcast, which she co-hosts with a friend and fellow comedian, Suzi Ruffell.

Sefton added: “Maisie is highly competitive as we have seen on Taskmaster, so I hope Chris is prepared! I can’t wait to see her play and hear her thoughts on comedy, games, TV and more – And I am sure that this final interview will set the mood for the After Party that will follow the final session.”

Game Republic New Horizons is being supported by Tees Valley Combined Authority, with media partnership from Pocket Gamer Connects. Over 200 business leaders from games and creative industries across the North, the UK and overseas have already registered to attend, with Game Republic promising sessions on new opportunities, new tech, new markets, leadership, skills and funding.

Guests include BAFTA, BFI, MachineGames, which developed Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, Hat Trick Productions, the head of games for Kickstarter from the US, Japanese Publishers Rainy Frog, Supercell and many more investors, platform-holders and publishers.

Attendees will have access to MeetToMatch for meetings all day. The event will also include a chance to meet Roary the Lion, the mascot for Middlesbrough Football Club, at lunchtime as a fundraising initiative to support SpecialEffect.

GR New Horizons will be followed by an after party where attendees will have exclusive and unlimited access to two floors of arcade machines, go-karts, bowling, golf, karaoke, VR games and more.

On October 15th, there will be a VIP reception hosted by Double Eleven and Game Republic with a fireside chat with Lasse Seppanen, the new head of Supercell’s London office.

Tickets are £299, but there is a special pre-book price available for PocketGamer.biz readers, subject to availability, for £199. There are also discounts with hotels in Middlesbrough that are within walking distance of the venues.