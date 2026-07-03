Innovate UK opens £10m Createch funding call for game developers

The programme targets early-stage innovation beyond proof of concept.

Video game and interactive entertainment companies are encouraged to apply.

Projects combining multiple frontier industries are particularly encouraged.

Innovate UK has opened a funding competition offering up to £10 million ($13.3m) in grants to support early-stage innovation at the intersection of Createch and the UK's Industrial Strategy Frontier industries.

The competition will provide grants ranging from £100,000 ($133,500) to £500,000 ($667,500) for projects that develop innovations beyond the proof of concept stage, helping businesses de-risk future investment opportunities.

Eligible projects must have total costs between £100,000 and £500,000, run for between nine and 12 months, start by January 1st, 2027 and finish by December 31st, 2027. The funding call closes on August 11th, 2026.

Organisations receiving funding must carry out project work in the UK, intend to exploit the results in the UK, and spend most of the funding within the country. Applications can be submitted here.

Industry focus

Ukie said the competition is particularly relevant to video game and interactive entertainment businesses developing commercial applications that demonstrate innovative uses of technology.

Moreover, Innovate UK said the programme is highly competitive, noting that similar competitions typically have around a 10% success rate.

“Our friends at Innovate UK have announced a funding call focused on innovation at the intersection of technology and creativity and are actively looking for proposals from the video games and interactive entertainment industry," said Ukie CEO Nick Poole.

He added: “Innovate UK are particularly keen on projects which combine more than one 'frontier industry', so if your studio is working on an idea that combines animation, vfx, film, advertising, music or the performing and visual arts, fill your boots!"