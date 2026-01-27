Inside SciPlay's long-term approach to live games and growth

Wilson says SciPlay's long-term success comes from operating games as live services rather than short hits.

He points to data and analytics as central to understanding player behaviour.

Wilson also identified AI-driven workflows and real-time personalisation as key forces shaping mobile games in 2026.

SciPlay is one of the most established names in the social casino genre, best known for its flagship title Jackpot Party Casino Slots.

Now, SciPlay is applying that expertise to new genres, such as casual, while investing in the teams and infrastructure it needs to support further growth.

To find out about its latest plans, we caught up with CEO Josh Wilson to discuss how SciPlay - which ranked in our Top 50 Game Makers 2025 list - has evolved over the years, how its strategy is shaped by data-driven decision-making and long-term player retention, and how these principles are shaping what comes next from the studio.

“SciPlay has evolved tremendously over the past 25 plus years to become one of the leading developers in the mobile games space,” he says.

“These recognitions reinforce our long-term intention of developing, operating and growing our games with a clear-cut mission and vision to be a player-first company.”

In addition to a 'people-first' focus, Wilson explains there is a significant investment in data and analytics, which he describes as central to how SciPlay understands and responds to its players.

“We have invested heavily in data science and analytics, so we can pinpoint exactly what our players want and when they want it,” he says. “Together, this creates a powerful feedback loop of creative and technical excellence that drives the sustained momentum of our portfolio.”

Building games that last

That operational mindset is most visible in SciPlay’s Jackpot Party Casino Slots, which has remained successful in the social casino market for more than a decade.

“Jackpot Party’s long-term success comes down to discipline, craft, popular IP and a relentless focus on a player-first experience, anchored by a strong core loop and world-class live ops execution,” Wilson says.

“Jackpot Party is run by a relatively small, highly effective team where each person is a true owner of their domain.” Josh Wilson

Rather than treating longevity as a by-product of brand strength, he describes Jackpot Party as a product that requires constant attention and evaluation. Wilson shares that the team doesn’t rely on brand alone to carry engagement and that the product has to earn it every day.

A key part of this comes down to how the game is run internally.

“Jackpot Party is run by a relatively small, highly effective team where each person is a true owner of their domain,” Wilson says. That structure, he adds, allows the team to move more quickly and make informed decisions while maintaining a high standard for live ops.

“They deeply understand what motivates players and how to balance innovation with familiarity, which is why Jackpot Party consistently feels fresh without ever losing the identity players originally fell in love with.”

Lessons learned and balancing innovation

Wilson also talks about how SciPlay has been deliberate in applying lessons from the social casino space to its hybridcasual titles.

“Amongst many lessons, we’ve learned how to build durable engagement loops from social casino, and how to apply those principles to casual,” he says. “Casual succeeds or fails on retention systems, not just installs.”

Live ops expertise, segmentation and personalisation now play a central role in how SciPlay approaches new genres.

“Our social casino background gives us a unique advantage,” Wilson explains. “We know how to operate games as long-term services, not short-cycle hits.”

As SciPlay expands into new areas, Wilson says that clarity around the company’s strengths has been essential.

“Our social portfolio is the foundation of the company, and we treat it with the respect it deserves,” he says, pointing to continued investment in live ops, technology and content. At the same time, the organisation has been structured so that innovation can move forward without competing internally for focus.

“Our casual teams have the autonomy to experiment, test quickly, and push into new territories, while our casino teams remain focused on delivering world-class, highly personalised experiences,” Wilson says. “Balancing the two isn’t about trade-offs it’s about building the right teams with the right missions.”

Cedar Falls investment

Last year, the studio invested $4 million into a newly renovated 27,000-square-foot studio in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Wilson describes the renovation as a strategic investment, rather than a cosmetic upgrade. The new studio was designed to support collaboration and modern development workflows, and Wilson says the impact has been immediate.

“We’ve seen increased collaboration, faster cycles between design and iteration, and a stronger sense of team identity,” he explains. “It’s one of the best investments we’ve made.”

Looking ahead, Wilson sees Cedar Falls continuing to play a larger role in SciPlay’s operations, particularly as a hub for long-term expertise.

“We are intentional about developing people internally,” he says. “We encourage our people to deepen their craft, take ownership of their work, and nurture them to grow into leaders.”

Trends that shaped 2025 and what’s to come in 2026

Reflecting on the past year more broadly, Wilson points to several industry-wide shifts that influenced SciPlay’s strategy.

“2025 marked a shift toward operational efficiency, deeper investment in AI and data infrastructure, and a much bigger bar for personalisation across mobile gaming and social casinos,” he says.

Rising user acquisition costs, he adds, have placed additional pressure on the likes of retention and monetisation. “With higher CPIs, success increasingly comes from doing more with the player you already have.”

For SciPlay, these conditions reinforced existing priorities around live ops, AI-driven efficiency, and personalisation. “These themes shaped our 2025 product roadmaps and will continue to influence how we operate and scale going forward,“ Wilson says.

“AI isn’t replacing creative teams, it’s removing friction from development pipelines.” Josh Wilson

In 2026, Wilson highlights two areas he believes will have the greatest impact: AI and personalisation.

“AI isn’t replacing creative teams,” he says. “It’s removing friction from development pipelines.”

The second opportunity lies in deeper, real-time personalisation. “Player behaviour will be hyper-analysed," Wilson explains. “We are talking mood shifts, spending patterns, and session intent.”

Looking at priorities for the year ahead, Wilson says the focus remains consistent: strengthening the casino portfolio, scaling casual thoughtfully and powering teams through technology.

“Across all of this, our focus remains the same,” he concludes. “Delivering long-term value for our players and building a company where teams can do the best work of their careers.”