Nancy Basi from the Vancouver Economic Commission on esports potential

Nancy Basi is the Executive Director of Media and Entertainment at the Vancouver Economic Commission.

Included in her portfolio are VFX/animation, post production, Music, games, virtual/augmented reality and Esports. Additionally, Nancy promotes the City of Vancouver as a world-class destination for trade and investment and a city where industry talent can thrive in the screen-based entertainment sector.

With her move to VEC, Nancy brought with her, 20 years of experience in the film, television and commercial industry in both physical production, visual effects and animation.

We caught up with Basi to talk about connections and the future of Esports.

PocketGamer.biz: Can you tell us a bit about the Vancouver Economic Commission?

The VEC is an economic development agency for the City of Vancouver

What does your role entail?

As Executive Director of Media + Entertainment, I work strategically to grow and support the digital entertainment and interactive industry ecosystem for the City of Vancouver and regional areas.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I work with all the screen-based entertainment industries and connect them together.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Esports has a lot of potential as an economic driver but we need to make sure cities have a strong and fulsome ecosystem.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Helping our games companies make connections.

At Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, Nancy Basi will be part of a panel called "Is Esports ready to mature?".

For more information, and to book your tickets for the event, click here.