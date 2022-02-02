Speaker Spotlight: Bango Audience's Brett Orlanski on apps successfully marketing post-IDFA

Specialties: *Design/Build/Implement rapid growth strategy for user acquisition and revenue development *SaaS platform partner and revenue growth *Partnership Management with large companies to optimize product performance and revenue *Outbound business development and sales skills

Europe’s leading B2B conference for the global mobile games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects London, is rapidly approaching and we could not be more excited to share with you the fantastic speakers gracing us with their knowledge and expertise on February 14-15!

You can view the entire speaker line-up so far here to get a full scope of the talent that will be speaking this February. To give you a glimpse of what you can expect, we are spotlighting some of the most highly anticipated speakers to showcase the incredible talent and top-tier businesses that will be sharing their insights with us.

Brett Orlanski, SVP of products and sales at Bango Audiences, is focused on making it easy for developers, merchants and marketers to source and apply Bango Audiences in their user acquisition campaigns. Brett believes in directly linking UA activity to downstream revenues, arguing that the only true way of measuring brand impact is if consumers are prepared to pay for it.

At Pocket Gamer Connects London, Orlanski will be speaking with UA leads from successful apps that thrived in 2021 to uncover their secrets to not only surviving, but thriving in the post-IDFA digital advertising environment.

PocketGamer.biz: What leaders/pioneers in games do you find inspiring?

Brett Orlanski: I think Eric Seufert’s Mobile Dev Memo is like the Wall Street Journal of the industry.

What is the most overhyped trend from the last 12 months – and why?

Metaverse/NFTs/Web3. They are clearly the future. But the rush to tack on some aspects of these concepts is done haphazardly.

It’s like if a game is released without a monetisation mechanism and then awkwardly added one later: it’s obvious and often poorly done. Instead, monetisation needs to be built into the fiber of the app. Metaverse/NFTs/Web3 functionality is the same. It must be core, not just a feature.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

Do the easy things first. Then tackle the harder problems next. Otherwise you’ll never make progress or solve anything.

Your currency in business is what others will do for you. Make sure to help others and bring them value in any exchange you have so that they want to work with you again.

There is nothing in life that green tea does not help with just a little.

What topics do you want to hear more about at industry events?

I am curious how popular, long lasting apps with saturated user bases can continue to grow.

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Be careful about bolting on some NFT functionality. Despite the sexiness of this space, do it thoughtfully. Allowing users to share in secondary and tertiary resale markets sounds compelling. But be aware that it can feel like you are paying an extra charge for the same product if there is no meaningful downstream method for the player to make money on the NFT.

Also, be mindful of interoperability. The concept of a virtual good sold in one game that can later be moved to another game sounds great and has been explored for years. But environments across games look so different and assets don’t transfer easily. So be mindful!

Can people get in touch with you at the event? What sort of people would you like to connect with?

Yes please, come talk with me. Also, brett@bango.com.

