Video interview: AudioMob discusses feedback to the new world of non-intrusive in-game audio ads

AudioMob's Wilfrid Obeng talks non-intrusive audio ads, ensuring engagement, sonic signatures, and more at PG Connects London

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 was a rousing return to live events, with over 1,600 delegates representing more than 900 companies returning to central London to celebrate the global mobile games industry, network and benefit from our collective expertise, and finally share in each others' company after so long.

PG Connects was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and get their thoughts on the critical topics on everyone's minds.

Wilfrid Obeng, co-founder and CTO at AudioMob, talks with James Gilmour on the new world of non-intrusive, in-game audio ads, reaching a younger player base that is simultaneously listening to music, and how sonic signatures – think the Netflix boom or McDonalds whistle – has led to a claimed 2,000 per cent engagement rate for in-game audio ads.

