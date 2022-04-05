Interview

Video interview: Data.ai on the rise and continuation of mobile spending

Data.ai's Karl Knight on consumer spending on mobile games during the pandemic and encouraging work flexibility

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 was a rousing return to live events, with over 1,600 delegates representing more than 900 companies returning to central London to celebrate the global mobile games industry, network and benefit from our collective expertise, and finally share in each others' company after so long.

PG Connects was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and get their thoughts on the critical topics on everyone's minds.

Karl Knight, managing director at Data.ai, speaks to James Gilmour on the potential for scaling social apps, the importance of data security, and the growth in spending on mobile games since the start of the pandemic.

