IPNation and Influence Media launch MENA music and entertainment platform targeting $100m investment

The UAE-headquartered platform was founded by Eddy Maroun and Jose Maria Dot.

IPNation will acquire music masters, publishing rights, artist brands, NIL and entertainment IP.

Influence Media Partners is backing IPNation as its strategic investment partner.

IPNation and Influence Media Partners have launched an investment platform dedicated to Arabic music catalogues and entertainment intellectual property with a target investment size of $100 million.

The platform will focus on acquiring, developing and growing music and entertainment IP across the MENA region, including music masters and publishing rights, artist brands, entertainment rights and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

Beyond acquisitions, IPNation plans to develop its portfolio into multi-format entertainment franchises spanning live shows, film, documentaries, merchandise, gaming, licensing, immersive experiences, AI-powered derivatives and fan engagement.

Beyond music

Headquartered in the UAE, IPNation was formed by Anghami co-founder Eddy Maroun and Jose Maria Dot, former chief investment officer of Multiply Group and managing director at FTI Capital Advisors.

“Arabic music and entertainment IP represent one of the most undervalued cultural asset classes globally today. We believe the Middle East is entering a new era where culture itself becomes a scalable financial asset," said Dot.

Influence Media, a New York-based music and entertainment investment manager, will support the platform as it builds its portfolio of Arabic IP.

IPNation said it is evaluating acquisition opportunities across legacy music catalogues, publishing assets, artist estates, entertainment rights and culturally significant IP throughout MENA.

“We've long believed that premium music IP is a global asset class, and the Middle East represents one of the most exciting opportunities for long-term growth," said Influence Media Partners head of investments and strategic partnerships Ram Kolluri.

“IPNation combines deep regional expertise with a compelling vision for the future of Arabic music and entertainment IP. Together, we believe we can create lasting value for creators, rights holders, and audiences across the region and beyond."