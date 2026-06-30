nDreams co-founder Patrick O'Luanaigh launches new games and music studio Atmospheric

Atmospheric will develop original intellectual property across games and music.

A purpose-built recording and game development studio has been established near Woking.

Atmospheric is already developing its first original projects, with more announcements planned later in 2026.

Former nDreams former CEO and co-founder Patrick O'Luanaigh has launched a new independent UK entertainment studio named Atmospheric to create original intellectual property across games and music.

O'Luanaigh, who has spent more than three decades in game development and creative leadership, has previously held roles at Codemasters, SCi, Eidos and nDreams.

Atmospheric marks his return to hands-on creative development after years of studio leadership, with a focus on storytelling, music and emotionally engaging experiences.

The company aims to bring games and music together by creating immersive worlds where narrative, interactivity and audio are developed as part of a unified creative vision.

More to come

The company has established a purpose-built recording and game development studio near Woking as its creative headquarters.

Designed by Sound Studio Solutions, the facility combines professional music recording, mixing and production capabilities with a dedicated game development environment.

Atmospheric is currently in early development on its first original projects, with plans to build worlds and stories that can naturally extend across games, music and other formats. The company said further announcements will be made later in 2026.

“Atmospheric is about creating experiences that people don’t just play or listen to, but feel,” said O’Luanaigh. “After a decade of focusing on leadership and studio building, I’m incredibly excited to get back to hands-on creation and development.”