Japan rejects Nintendo’s attempt to patent the creature-capturing mechanic found in Pokémon

Nintendo’s bid to patent the game mechanic of capturing characters or creatures similar to Pokémon’s core feature has been rejected in Japan.

As reported by Game Fray, the patent was rejected by Japan’s Patent Office after a third-party submitted prior art showing Nintendo’s claim “lacked an inventive step”, following its lawsuit against Palworld developer Pocketpair.

Evidence against Nintendo’s patent included an ARK gameplay video showing pod-like projectiles and stun mechanics, along with manuals and tutorials from Craftopia, Monster Hunter 4, Pokémon GO, and Kantai Collection cited as prior examples of similar features.

Nintendo filed the patent in March 2024, and since the decision isn’t final, the Switch maker may need to amend its application.

Broader implications

Game Fray explained that problems with one patent in a family can signal issues with related filings, and judges often consider patent examiners’ decisions, leaving Nintendo’s next move uncertain.

Furthermore, the rejection may not impact Nintendo’s lawsuit against Palworld, though it could have broader consequences for the parent patent and related filings.

Last month, Nintendo patented a gameplay mechanic in the US that allows in-game characters to summon sub-characters for battle support.

Earlier this year, Pocketpair challenged Nintendo and The Pokémon Company’s Japan lawsuit, arguing that Nintendo’s patents on creature capture, riding, and AI behaviour should be invalidated since similar mechanics existed before Nintendo’s filings.