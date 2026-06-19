Jingle Jam names eight charity partners ahead of 2026 games fundraiser

Jingle Jam has announced its eight charity partners for its 2026 event.

Great Ormond Street Hospital joins the fundraising for the first time.

Jingle Jam 2025 raised over £3.5 million.

Annual charity event Jingle Jam has announced its eight charity partners for 2026.

The annual fundraising event revealed its latest charity line-up during an awards event held in London, bringing together creators, game studios and other industry professionals ahead of the latest campaign in December.

The 2026 line-up includes long-term partners Campaign Against Living Miserably and War Child, alongside some returning organisations WWF, Become, The Trevor Project and Make-A-Wish. Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity will also participate in Jingle Jam for the first time while SpecialEffect returns as the final partner.

According to Jingle Jam, all eight charities are already planning creator-led livestream content for this year’s event, which will run from December 1st to the 14th.

Celebrating last year’s success

The announcement follows Jingle Jam 2025, which raised over £3.5 million and became the second most successful event in its 15-year history.

Awards were presented to numerous creators and industry partners who contributed to the campaign, such as The Spiffing Brit, RTGame, Facepunch Studios, Rusoria, Fireshine Games and Miniclip.

Jingle Jam's chair of trustees Rich Keith said: “Jingle Jam is an extraordinary, global community of like-minded donors, streamers, gamers and fundraisers who come together every December to raise millions for charity.”

“Tonight's event gave us a chance to thank the incredible supporters and partners who made Jingle Jam 2025 such a success, and to look ahead to Jingle Jam 2026, which is less than six months away.”

“The world is a scary and challenging place right now for so many children and young people, and we're determined to raise as much money as possible to help our eight charity partners do as much as they possibly can to help."

Jingle Jam said the 2025 event featured over 1000 participating creators and generated over three million watch hours. Overall, the initiative's lifetime fundraising total has now surpassed £31m.