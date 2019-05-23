Job News

Snowprint Studios appoints Paradox and EA vet John Hargelid as new COO

Snowprint Studios appoints Paradox and EA vet John Hargelid as new COO
By , Staff Writer

Swedish games firm Snowprint Studios has hired John Hargelid as its new chief operating officer.

The former Paradox Interactive CIO and EA executive will continue to oversee the company’s growth from its office in Stockholm.

Hargelid was a key figure in helping bring the Swedish Games Awards to a bigger audience, investing in numerous start-ups in the country and has supported equity initiatives within the tech scene.

Snowprint Studios is most known for its popular mobile title Legend of Solgard, which was published by King.

“Proven track record”

“John’s proven track record and deep experience in the games industry make him the ideal person to drive Snowprint’s growth strategy,” said Snowprint's CEO Alexander Ekvall.

“He brings with him a breadth of experience that complements our goal of mastering our turn-based battles niche in the mobile landscape.”

Hargelid added: "I’m excited to help execute Snowprint’s vision of enabling further growth and innovation with the goal of creating a rich gaming experience for the everyday gamer to keep players entertained for years to come.”

We previously spoke to CEO Alexander Ekvall about how the Legend of Solgard managed to break King’s mid-core curse.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

The IAP Inspector Aug 24th, 2018

How does Legend of Solgard engage, retain and monetise?

1 Interview Feb 16th, 2017

Reuniting old partners: Snowprint Studios on opening a new site in Berlin

News Aug 2nd, 2016

King invests big in Swedish developer Snowprint Studios

News Dec 16th, 2015

King, DICE, Rovio, and Zynga vets form midcore focused Snowprint Studios

Job News May 16th, 2019

Angry Birds VR developer Resolution Games names new COO

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies