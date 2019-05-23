Snowprint Studios appoints Paradox and EA vet John Hargelid as new COO

Swedish games firm Snowprint Studios has hired John Hargelid as its new chief operating officer.

The former Paradox Interactive CIO and EA executive will continue to oversee the company’s growth from its office in Stockholm.

Hargelid was a key figure in helping bring the Swedish Games Awards to a bigger audience, investing in numerous start-ups in the country and has supported equity initiatives within the tech scene.

Snowprint Studios is most known for its popular mobile title Legend of Solgard, which was published by King.

“Proven track record”

“John’s proven track record and deep experience in the games industry make him the ideal person to drive Snowprint’s growth strategy,” said Snowprint's CEO Alexander Ekvall.

“He brings with him a breadth of experience that complements our goal of mastering our turn-based battles niche in the mobile landscape.”

Hargelid added: "I’m excited to help execute Snowprint’s vision of enabling further growth and innovation with the goal of creating a rich gaming experience for the everyday gamer to keep players entertained for years to come.”

We previously spoke to CEO Alexander Ekvall about how the Legend of Solgard managed to break King’s mid-core curse.