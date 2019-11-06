Former Rovio EVP Wilhelm Taht appointed to head GSN Games' Bingo studios

GSN Games has appointed Wilhelm Taht as senior vice president and general manager for Bingo Bash.

As reported by VentureBeat, Taht will report directly to the company’s CEO Mark Feldman when he joins the firm on November 18th.

Not only is Taht in charge of the Bingo Bash app, but he will also have direct management of Bingo studios in Kyiv and Bangalore.

Taht was previously Rovio’s executive vice president, he left the role due to “personal reasons” in March 2018.

“Wilhelm has an outstanding track record and deep experience in the online, mobile and social games categories and I am thrilled that he is joining the GSN Games senior leadership team,” said Feldman.

“We are fortunate to be able to add his vision and strategy to driving growth in our Bingo studio.”

Bringing experience

Besides Rovio, Taht joined Dodreams as a board member and investor, he’s also a strategic adviser to Animoca Brands board of directors.

On top of this, he also sits in the board for Nitro Games.

He has also held executive roles at Digia, Playground Publishing and RealNetworks.

“I am super-excited to join GSN Games and am looking forward to help steer Bingo Bash into its second decade of live operations,” said Taht.

“Having been in the mobile games industry for over 16 years, I’m very happy to start working in what for me is a previously unexplored area of content.

“And what better place than GSN Games, which is both a pioneer and an innovator in its space, with an incredibly exciting content roadmap ahead.”