Gameloft UK shuts down weeks after Brisbane branch sees layoffs

By , Staff Writer

French publisher Gameloft has closed its UK studio as well as laying off all staff at the location.

Managing director John-Paul Burke confirmed in an emotional post to LinkedIn that the workplace shut down last week, where he thanked colleagues for their efforts and the opportunities given to him.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Gameloft for comment about the studio closure.

“Dream job”

“Unfortunately last week we closed Gameloft UK,” wrote Burke.

“What an amazing time we had there. For me as someone who has been playing Gameloft games from 2005, it was a dream job and I thank them for the opportunity.

“It gave me a fantastic platform and took me to beautiful cities and worked with amazing clients and colleagues. We had tremendous success and now it is on to the next exciting challenge.”

Brisbane layoffs

Gameloft has reportedly laid off a number of employees at its Brisbane office too.

As brought to light by Kotaku Australia, staff were made aware of the job losses in mid-November with 15 of the estimated 58 full-time employees let go.

The studio’s latest project was the sports mobile title Ballistic Baseball, which launched on Apple Arcade in September.

In March 2018, Gameloft closed the doors of its Madrid studio, resulting in 40 employees being terminated.


