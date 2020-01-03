Hyper-idle dev Fumb Games adds Paul West as new CEO

London indie Fumb Games has a new CEO, and it's someone well-known to the team given Paul West was one of the company's co-founders.

Four years on, West has now left his post as GM EMEA of AppOnboard to focus full-time on Fumb Games, which develops what it labels "hyper-idle" games: that's hypercasual games which monetise like idle games.

"Over the past eight years I have worked with some of the greatest mobile game studios in the world, helping them drive well over 50 million downloads collectively," says West.

"I plan to apply this knowledge at Fumb Games to help explore the next wave of casual gaming, which we believe to be hyper-idle games."

Fumb's latest release is Blacksmith, plus it has two new games in soft launch, and a "huge release" planned for summer 2020.

The company is also hiring programmers, designers, and analysts. You can find out more details here.