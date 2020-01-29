Job News

Adjust appoints Bill Kiriakis and Silvia Buermann to senior global sales team

By , Staff Writer

Mobile measurement and cybersecurity firm Adjust has appointed Bill Kiriakis and Silvia Buermann to its senior global sales team.

After serving as chief revenue officer at social media analytics firm Zignal Labs, Kiriakis will oversee the company's growth and sales strategies as its senior vice-president of global sales. Previous to this, he held leadership roles at Net Perceptions, Coremetrics, AgilOne and Omniture.

Buermann will take up the role of vice-president of global sales operations after performing as territory director for Central, Eastern Europe, Nordics, Russia and CIS at App Annie. Before this, she held leadership positions at Hewlett-Packard, Oracle, Salesforce, Scopevisio and Adobe.

"Only accelerate"

"Mobile advertising spending will only accelerate as virtually every brand has an app," said Kiriakis

"I am excited to help build on all of the amazing success the Adjust team has accomplished over the past eight years in onboarding such great clients and helping them achieve their marketing goals."

Buermann added: "Mobile phones touch every part of our lives and are where change is going to happen. I look forward to helping further Adjust’s success in the dynamic mobile marketing space by enabling our sales teams around the world to do their jobs more efficiently."

Adjust recently teamed up with game engine Unity to become its first mobile measurement partner.


