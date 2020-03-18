Job News

Resolution Games adds Left 4 Dead creator Mike Booth to board of directors

Resolution Games adds Left 4 Dead creator Mike Booth to board of directors
By , Staff Writer

Angry Birds VR developer Resolution Games has added veteran game creator Mike Booth to its board of directors.

With a career in games over 20 years, Booth has created several well-known IPs such as Left 4 Dead, Counter-Strike: Condition Zero and Nox. His previous employers include Blizzard Entertainment, Electronic Arts and Valve Software.

Most recently, Booth was the creative director at Facebook, where he spent several years leading the team in exploring how VR can empower people to share their experiences and connect with each other in new ways.

Booth will help contribute towards the studio's upcoming titles including VR co-op game Acron: Attack of the Squirrels and Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale.

"Passion and dedication"

"What drew me to Resolution Games is the team's passion and dedication to creating innovative and immersive gameplay in what’s proving to be an incredibly powerful, yet still somewhat challenging technology," said Booth.

"I've seen Tommy [Palm, CEO of Resolution Games] and his team create diverse, high-quality content that pushes the boundaries of what is possible while bringing new people into gaming, which is a very hard thing to do. I’m looking forward to working with this talented group and navigating this field together, even moving beyond the studio’s usual genres to really push the boundaries of what can be done in games."

Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm added: "I've been playing games that Mike created for decades, and we’re so excited to add this legend not only to our board but also as a hands-on creative advisor to our teams as we bring our games to market."

Resolution Games named 20-year entrepreneurial veteran Patrik Dreber as its new COO last year.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

Job News May 16th, 2019

Angry Birds VR developer Resolution Games names new COO

Job News Jun 29th, 2018

Resolution Games brings Mogi creator Mathieu Castelli aboard as chief creative officer

Interview May 22nd, 2019

Resolution Games on the fresh momentum in VR and AR in 2019

News Feb 8th, 2019

Rovio and Resolution Games partner for Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

News Oct 23rd, 2018

Ex-King games guru Tommy Palm's VR studio Resolution Games raises $7.5m

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies