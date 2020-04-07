Job News

In-game ads firm Anzu hires Jeremy Taylor as its new Vice President of EMEA

By

Anzu.io has hired former DOOH.com managing partner Jeremy Taylor as its new vice president of EMEA.

Before Digital Out Of Home, Taylor worked in strategic and planning roles for Kinetic Worldwide, Mindshare and Stink Studios.

"Jeremy's appointment as VP EMEA comes at a crucial moment as our company pivots to meet the challenges and opportunities of this sensitive time, one in which more and more advertisers are looking to reach their audiences, who are increasingly present inside video games," said Anzu CEO and co-founder Itamar Benedy.

"The EMEA region is extremely important for us, and we're looking forward to leveraging Jeremy's extensive experience in solidifying relationships and driving innovative growth in this diverse region."

Exciting opportunity

"Anzu is the driving force behind growth and innovation in the rapidly developing world of in-game advertising, offering brands a new way to reach their audiences that is both immersive and non-disruptive. In my years working in Digital OOH, I witnessed first-hand the growing demand for non-disruptive digital ad channels," said Taylor.

"Now, as brand awareness and audience relationship building becomes increasingly important to advertisers, forging long-term relationships with their audiences requires being present and relevant in the right places.

"For these reasons, it's the perfect time for Anzu, with their advanced technology and sophisticated network of tech partners, to bring dynamic in-game advertising into the mainstream. I'm thrilled to be moving into this exciting new medium and joining Anzu in fulfilling their mission to make advertising in games better worldwide."

In October 2019, the advertising firm welcomed two new staff members. Mike Cookson joined as CSO and Guy Ben-Dov took on the role of strategic advisor.


