Anzu partners with Playgama to bring intrinsic in-game ads to web games

Playgama developers can integrate Anzu’s in-game ads through the Bridge SDK.

The initial rollout supports Unity WebGL, Cocos, and JavaScript.

Gangsta Island: Crime City is the first web game to adopt Anzu’s technology via Playgama.

In-game advertising platform Anzu has partnered with web-gaming distributor Playgama to bring intrinsic in-game ads to web games.

The deal marks Anzu’s entry into web game support, with Playgama now offering its developers access to Anzu’s intrinsic in-game ad monetisation across its global ecosystem.

Playgama said that developers can integrate Anzu’s natural, programmatic intrinsic in-game ad placements by utilising its Bridge SDK. The first rollout supports Unity WebGL, Cocos, and JavaScript, with more engines coming.

New opportunities

Anzu said Gangsta Island: Crime City is the first web game to leverage its technology through Playgama, showing how native in-game ads can work alongside traditional monetisation.

“Native in-game advertising, akin to product placement in the film industry, has already proven itself on PC and console," said Playgama founder Dmitry Kachmar. “Now it’s finally coming to web gaming.

“It does not only unlock a new monetisation channel for developers and platforms, but will also help balance ad load for players by replacing part of interruptive formats with seamless placements.”

Anzu EVP of supply and revenue operations Guy Ben-dov commented: “Bringing intrinsic in-game advertising to web environments is a major milestone - it’s the first time this ad format has been made available for web games.

“With this launch, Anzu now supports all major gaming environments, making non-intrusive, high-impact ad monetisation accessible to more developers worldwide, and we’re proud to do it with partners like Playgama.”