Playgama launches advertising solution for web gaming monetisation

Playgama Ad aims to maximise revenue while balancing ad load, session length, and player experience.

Playgama Ad is now onboarding HTML5 developers, publishers, and gaming portals worldwide.

Originally known for its Playgama Bridge SDK, Playgama is expanding its product stack with a full ad solution.

Web-gaming distributor Playgama has launched a new dedicated advertising solution named Playgama Ad.

The new offering is built specifically for the web gaming ecosystem as the company looks to expand further into monetisation and ad tech.

Playgama said the new product is designed to help web game developers and gaming portals maximise revenue while maintaining a balance between ad load, session length and player experience.

Moreover, it added that the solution has already been tested with partners, including Pocket Heaven Games and Play-Games.com and is now entering an open beta phase, allowing more HTML5 developers, publishers, and portals to onboard.

Ecosystem empowerment

Originally known for its Playgama Bridge SDK, the company is extending its product stack with the launch of Playgama Ad.

“The web gaming renaissance is being held back by a high level of fragmentation and a lack of sophisticated, gaming-first ad tech," said Playgama founder Dmitry Kachmar.

“We are launching Playgama Ad to empower the entire ecosystem: providing ad networks with higher-quality demand while ensuring developers and platforms maximise their earnings."

Interested developers, studios, and gaming platforms can apply to integrate Playgama Ad through the official website.