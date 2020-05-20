Job News

Blackout Blitz dev Big Run Studios hires Benjamin Jordan as new CTO

Blackout Blitz dev Big Run Studios hires Benjamin Jordan as new CTO
By , Contributing Editor

US indie Big Run Studios has announced its new CTO is Benjamin Jordan, who previously worked at cloud AR outfit Enklu, and prior to that at NCsoft, Kixeye and Electrotank.

At Big Run, Jordan’s experience will help the company to build its own technology and develop more feature-rich gameplay.

Based in Oakland, CA, Big Run Studios launched with a mission to create high-quality competitive experiences for underserved audiences.

Its titles include Blackout Blitz, Big Run Solitaire, and Big Hearts while recent release Blackout Blitz remains one of the most popular mobile bingo games.

“Benjamin’s keen ability to create innovative solutions and prowess to tackle technological challenges enables Big Run Studios to take our games to the next level,” explained Big Run’s CEO Andrew Bell.

“We’re thrilled to have him on board and look forward to unveiling new cutting-edge projects that are in thepipeline later this year.

“The team truly understands its diverse, underserved player audience and is well positioned to accelerate its success and lead the casual competitive games market,” added Jordan.

“That’s why, I’m excited to join this rockstar team of experts and combine the knowledge we all share to transform the way players experience mobile games.”

Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Oct 22nd, 2019

Big Run Studios gains funding for its partnership with Skillz

Job News May 19th, 2020

Ubisoft game director Scott Warner joins Tencent's TiMi Studios

Job News May 12th, 2020

Retro Studios hires Adad Morales as its new VFX lead artist

Job News May 7th, 2020

Annapurna Interactive hires Capybara Games co-founder Nathan Vella

News May 5th, 2020

Kwalee is opening its vacancies to remote workers

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies