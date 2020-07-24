MAG Interactive hires a new senior game artist and intelligence engineer

Mobile games studio MAG Interactive has appointed a new senior game artist and intelligence engineer.

The first role was given to Güray Emen. He will join the Wordzee team where he will work on the title's visual effects, assets and animations. Previously, he worked for Gram Games in London, with experience in both hypercasual and casual titles.

"I had already been following MAG's games portfolio and its company culture. As the interviews and hiring process progressed, I knew MAG was a studio where I would be happy and be able to keep improving my skills. The flat hierarchy means everyone has a voice. It delivers true ownership and empowers teams to take the initiative," said Emen.

Second hire

The intelligence engineer role was awarded to Greg Smee. Before MAG, he worked for media agency PHD as a data analyst.

"Mobile games is a fascinating industry, not least for its potential for data-driven decision making – but the clincher for MAG was how they handled the interview process," said Smee.

"I was made to feel totally welcome and valued, and they put up with all my annoying questions with a genuine friendliness that I saw as an insight into the culture and level of respect they gave everyone. My first few weeks have only reinforced those feelings."

A strong team

MAG Interactive Brighton studio manager Tone Brennan added: "Güray and Greg are fantastic additions to the Brighton studio and to MAG. I'm really excited to be growing the Wordzee team, and Güray's experience will help us to continue to build upon the game's initial success.

"The ability to understand and translate data into information that can help us improve our games is invaluable, and I'm looking forward to Greg's insights helping our teams deliver great experiences to MAG fans everywhere."

Brennan joined the company last month. Earlier this year, the company welcomed both former King senior developer Egill Antonsson and BAFTA-winning art director Jules Langran.