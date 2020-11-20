Big Run Studios welcomes Daren Chencinski as its new SVP of games

Mobile games developer and publisher Big Run Studios has appointed Daren Chencinski as its new senior vice president of games.

Chencinski has plenty of experience within the mobile space. Previously, he has held leadership roles at Glu Mobile and NCSOFT. Furthermore, he has experience in design, creative, strategy, production and operations.

Currently, Big Run Studios has four games available on the App Store – Big Hearts, Big Run Solitaire, Farm Sweeper, and Blackout Bingo.

“I’m excited and honoured to be part of a studio that’s leading the forefront in creating games for traditionally underserved audiences,” said Chencinski.

“The talented team strikes the right balance of creating meaningful player experiences while incorporating unique twists on familiar game mechanics. This blended approach allows our existing and upcoming titles to expand the horizons across casual competitive genres.”

Great addition

“We continue seeing massive opportunities to enhance casual competitive mobile games and are excited to have Daren bring his polished perspectives to the team,” said Big Run Studios CEO and co-founder Andrew Bell.

“We’re confident that his efforts will drive transformative growth and strengthen our position in delivering the most inclusive, approachable, social, modern and fun games in the market today.”

In May, the company welcomed Benjamin Jordan as its new chief technology officer.