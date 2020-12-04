Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Kolibri hires new VP of marketing, Phoenix Labs expands, and Salesforce snaps up Slack

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

The focus of this regular article will be to compile all of the big job appointments, departures and studio moves in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.

Movers and Shakers

Kolibri Games hires Paul Le Bas as its new VP of marketing

Berlin-based mobile games developer Kolibri Games has hired Paul Le Bas to be its new vice president of marketing.

Le Bas previously worked for Webedia as a revenue manager for apps and games in February 2017.

Tappx's headcount has grown by 60% since March 2020

Mobile ads solutions firm Tappx has experienced a 60 per cent increase in its workforce size since March 2020.

Overall, there have been 23 new hires and promotions at the company.

Studio news

Salesforce picks up Slack for $27.7 billion

US cloud-based software firm Salesforce has snapped up business communication platform Slack for almost $30 billion.

This is the biggest single acquisition that Salesforce has conducted in its 21-year history.

Phoenix Labs expands as it opens new studios in Montreal and Los Angeles

Garena-owned Phoenix Labs has expanded with new studios in Montreal and Los Angeles.

Alongside this, the Canadian developer has welcomed new teams to both its Vancouver and San Mateo locations.

Microsoft acquires esports events firm Smash.gg

Software and games giant Microsoft has acquired esports events platform company Smash.gg.

No details or figure has been put forward yet for the proposed purchase.

Jobs

