Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Kolibri hires new VP of marketing, Phoenix Labs expands, and Salesforce snaps up Slack

Movers and Shakers
Kolibri Games hires Paul Le Bas as its new VP of marketing
Berlin-based mobile games developer Kolibri Games has hired Paul Le Bas to be its new vice president of marketing.
Le Bas previously worked for Webedia as a revenue manager for apps and games in February 2017.
Tappx's headcount has grown by 60% since March 2020
Mobile ads solutions firm Tappx has experienced a 60 per cent increase in its workforce size since March 2020.
Overall, there have been 23 new hires and promotions at the company.
Studio news
Salesforce picks up Slack for $27.7 billion
US cloud-based software firm Salesforce has snapped up business communication platform Slack for almost $30 billion.
This is the biggest single acquisition that Salesforce has conducted in its 21-year history.
Phoenix Labs expands as it opens new studios in Montreal and Los Angeles
Garena-owned Phoenix Labs has expanded with new studios in Montreal and Los Angeles.
Alongside this, the Canadian developer has welcomed new teams to both its Vancouver and San Mateo locations.
Microsoft acquires esports events firm Smash.gg
Software and games giant Microsoft has acquired esports events platform company Smash.gg.
No details or figure has been put forward yet for the proposed purchase.
Jobs
Mediatonic
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout developer Mediatonic currently has a slew of jobs available, including art, design, QA, production and more.
3D Enviroment Artist - Royal Leamington Spa, UK
Game Designer (Mobile) - London, UK
Gameplay Network Programmer - Madrid, Spain
Data Scientist (Product and Analysis) - London, UK
Lead Game Developer (Tonic Games Group) - Remote
You can read the full list of vacancies available here.
Jobs Board highlights
Business Analyst (Huuuge Games) - Tel Aviv, Israel
Senior Software Engineer - Star Wars IP (BossAlien) - Brighton, UK
Head on over to our Jobs Board for the full list of roles now on offer.
