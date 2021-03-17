Activision Blizzard lays off around 2% of its staff

Activision Blizzard has laid off a number of staff from across various departments.

Bloomberg reports that 50 members of staff were fired from the esports and live ops divisions, while overall layoffs were below 190, less than two per cent of employees.

However, these cuts have also affected King, the company's mobile arm, behind titles such as Candy Crush Saga and the upcoming Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!.

"Players are increasingly choosing to connect with our games digitally, and the e-sports team, much like traditional sports, entertainment and broadcasting industries, has had to adapt its business due to the impact the pandemic has had on live events," said a company spokesperson.

Letting go

It is reported that those affected in the US will be given a minimum severance of 90 days, while health benefits will remain for a year. They will also be provided with "job transitions support."

Moreover, the staff members that were let go were given a $200 gift card to Blizzard's games service Battle.net.

The news of these layoffs may come as a surprise given the company had committed to hiring more than 2,000 members of staff, though this did follow Activision cutting off eight per cent of its staff in 2019, despite "record revenue."

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Activision/ King for comment.