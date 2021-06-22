Job News

AdVenture Capitalist co-creator Tristan Rattink joins blockchain outfit Dapper Labs

Becomes GM of NBA Top Shot

Canadian blockchain gaming outfit Dapper Labs has announced two new hires.

Tristan Rattink has been appointed the GM of the NBA Top Shot project.

Previously Rattink was head of studio at AdVenture Capitalist developer Hyper Hippo Entertainment.

We spoke to him earlier in 2021 about the first five years of the game

As well as co-founding startups, he's led within major companies on large scale global products, notably Disney's Club Penguin.

Growing fast

Launched in Fall 2020, NBA Top Shot has since generated over $630 million in trading volume between its collectors.

Running on Dapper Lab's Flow blockchain, its NFTs will also be used in the forthcoming mobile game NBA Top Shot Hard Court.

Dapper has also hired Dave Feldman who joins Dapper Labs as the SVP, Marketing after spending seven years overseeing social content and strategy at the NFL. He previously worked for MLB in a similar role.

Dapper Labs recently closed a $305 million funding round on a $2.6 billion valuation. 

Sumo Leamington also announced that it's working on mobile blockchain projects with Dapper Labs.


