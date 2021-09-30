Joakim Achrén appointed Fingersoft's board

Joakim is the Co-founder of Next Games, which is building the future of games. Before founding Next Games, Joakim worked for Supercell as Director of Analytics. Before Supercell, Joakim was building virtual worlds and social games in his first startup.

Gaming entrepreneur Joakim Achrén has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors at Fingersoft.

He has 15 years of experience from two venture-backed gaming startups and now runs Elite Game Developers, helping new entrepreneurs with starting their first games company.

In 2020, Achrén has also taken on a role at Play Ventures as a Venture Partner.

“I'm thrilled to be joining Fingersoft's Board of Directors,” Achrén says.

“I've been visiting Oulu for close to ten years now, meeting gaming studios and getting more involved with the local game scene, and I'm really happy to get more involved with the leading game studio in the region.”

Firm foundations

Fingersoft is a Finnish mobile game company that was founded in 2012, best known for Hill Climb Racing and Hill Climb Racing 2. These two games total more than 1.5 billion downloads worldwide.

“It’s pretty awesome to have Joakim joining our team,” says Toni Fingerroos, founder and Chairman of the Board at Fingersoft.

“Joakim will bring valuable input on how to tune up Fingersoft’s operations.”

Fingersoft makes games for iOS, Android and Amazon Kindle. It employs close to 100 people, of whom the majority are based in Oulu, Finland. The company’s turnover last year was $26 million.