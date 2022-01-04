Job News

Exmox appoints Caglar Eger as CEO

Will be responsible for the expansion of the company

Exmox appoints Caglar Eger as CEO
By , News Editor

Hamburg-based mobile games marketing agency Exmox has appointed Caglar Eger as its CEO.

Eger has spent the past decade at Goodgame Studios, most recently serving as its director of App Store relations/partnerships and corporate development. Whilst at Goodgame, Eger was responsible for the establishment of the firm’s publishing department.

In the new role, Eger will manage the expansion of the company, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, as well as the organic growth of the firm. The current Hamburg team consists of 15 with the aim of expanding in the near future.

Former CEO and founder of Exmox Alper Eger will remain within the executive management team of the company and operate as its COO.

Family-run

"I am delighted to join Exmox at such an exciting time in the company’s history and believe we have tremendous potential in performance marketing with our strong culture of innovation," said newly appointed Exmox CEO Caglar Eger.

"By joining Exmox, we combine an independent and focused mindset with sophisticated marketing technology in a family business environment."

Exmox founder and COO Alper Eger added: "With Caglar Eger, we get our desired candidate as CEO who excels in high business sense and more than a decade of experience in modern corporate development."

"Due to his outstanding expertise, we will exponentially bolster our current growth, which has already doubled this fiscal year compared to 2020."


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Oct 26th, 2021

Goodgame Studios launches in-house publishing arm, starting with mobile

as Interview Jan 27th, 2015

How Goodgame Studios approached the Chinese market

1 Job News Nov 26th, 2021

Tencent appoints Zoran Roso as marketing director of global publishing

as News Apr 30th, 2021

GoodGame Studios releases Empire: Four Kingdoms via Huawei's AppGallery

News Jan 10th, 2020

Hamburg to invest $2.2 million into local games industry over next four years

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies