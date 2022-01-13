Thunderful brings on former Playstation exec Kathrin Strangfeld

Swedish gaming outfit Thunderful Group has appointed B2C specialist Kathrin Strangfeld as its vice president of business management and transformation

In a career spanning over 14 years, Strangfeld brings experience from various positions at Sony and Playstation. Most recently, Strangfeld served as Playstation global senior manager and European lead.

Going forward, Strangfeld will be responsible for overseeing the operations of Thunderful Games, as well as the development of processes and strategies that will support the future expansion of the company.

"Invaluable" experience

"Thunderful has been making real waves in the industry and has a fantastic catalogue of upcoming titles, so it’s a really exciting place to be right now," said Strangfeld.

"The company has performed exceptionally well over the last couple of years, but I’m confident that we can achieve even bigger and better things going forward and I can’t wait to get stuck in to help Thunderful continue on that upward trajectory."

Thunderful Group CEO Brjánn Sigurgeirsson added: "Kathrin’s vast experience and knowledge of the games industry is going to be invaluable in her new role as vice president of business management and transformation and I’m delighted to have her join us."

"She will be joining a talented and passionate team of executives as part of a new structure that will leverage the expertise we have here to the greatest effect. This will allow us to continue the momentum Thunderful has built over recent years as we continue to grow our successful games business."

Reshuffle

In addition to Strangfeld’s hiring, Thunderful has revealed a reshuffle of its executive team, which is led by Agostino Simonetta, who operates as chief games officer.

Thunderful subsidiary Coatsink’s CEO Tom Beardsmore will be taking on a new role as VP of strategy and business. Additionally, Coatsink COO Eddie Beardsmore will operate as VP of Studios.

Following the successful acquisition of games consultancy firm Robot Teddy in October 2021, Robot Teddy founder Callum Underwood will join the executive team as head of investments.

Thunderful head of publishing Dieter Schoeller will continue to lead the firm’s publishing efforts as VP of publishing.

