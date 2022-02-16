Job News

Guy Ben-dov joins Anzu as EVP to drive blended ads

Co-founder of Double Fusion and Side-Kick Games

In-game advertising veteran Guy Ben-dov has joined Anzu as its EVP of business development, HD games.

Formerly the co-founder of Double Fusion, an in-game advertising company founded in 2004, Ben-dov has worked with Xbox, PlayStation, and major game publishers in order to help develop and expand the in-game advertising market.

He also co-founded and worked as CEO at Side-Kick Games, a studio that develops and publishes games for mobile, VR, and consoles.

Brand advertising

In total, Ben-dov has more than 25 years of experience in this sector, and one of his tasks at Anzu will be to expand its PC and console inventory. He will also be working to drive momentum in helping game publishers to utilise blended in-game advertising and generate more brand revenue.

"Games are an art as much as they are a business and I’ve always been really excited about creating supporting revenue channels for game creators," said Ben-dov This is why I’m so thrilled to join Anzu to continue the path I’ve been on since 2004 when I co-founded Double Fusion," said Ben-dov.

"Revenue from brand advertising is already the second biggest revenue channel in mobile games. I’m honoured to present similarly strong offerings for PC and console game creators, providing a substantial ad revenue option that is game-relevant and seamlessly integrated."

In other job news, Genvid has recently announced the hiring of Arthur von Nagel as the new vice president of production at the company, to head a new publishing division.


