Lockwood Publishing appoints Jon Goddard to senior management team

Prior roles at EA, Jagex, and more

Metaverse games developer Lockwood Publishing has announced the appointment of Jon Goddard as the company’s new senior director of corporate brand and communications.

Goddard joined Lockwood after more than three years as Jagex’s head of corporate communications. Prior to this, he has held positions at EA, Trion World, and HTC, among others.

Forging worlds

"I’ve been privileged to work in a games industry that has evolved and matured to become the number one entertainment sector in the world. The passion and ingenuity of the people who make and publish games never ceases to amaze me, and they have great stories to tell as much about themselves as the characters and worlds they create," Goddard said.

"I’m excited at the prospect of continuing to surface these tales to press, partners, investors and most importantly players at such a dynamic and forward-looking company as Lockwood."

Based in Nottingham, UK, the Lockwood Publishing team developed the Avakin Life metaverse which currently has more than 200 million registered users.

"In Jon, we have a valuable asset and a game-changer who can provide expert counsel in making sure everyone understands what we are, what we do, and where we’re going," said Lockwood CEO Halli Bjornsson.

Last month, Lockwood also announced the strategic hires of James Cox, Rob Hendry, and Chris Tilston.


