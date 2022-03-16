Triple Dragon brings on Ritesh Thadani as head of business development

London-based games finance firm Triple Dragon has appointed Ritesh Thadani as its new head of business development.

Thadani was previously COO of UK-based games publisher Playstack which he started in 2018. Whilst at Playstack, Thadani was responsible for creating the first 'debt' solutions for app marketplaces.

Prior to Playstack, Thadani was the COO of mobile games funding firm Pollen VC.

At Triple Dragon, Thadani will be responsible for leading business development and deal origination.

"Complementary experience"

"This is a very exciting time for Triple Dragon, as we continue to experience triple digit annual growth, we look forward to benefiting from Ritesh’s deep experience so we can continue to grow and innovate in our sector," said Triple Dragon founder Charles Brooke.

Thadani added: "I’m delighted to be joining the Triple Dragon team, it’s a great fit. My 10 years of complementary experience will allow me to help Triple Dragon to remain the leading provider of growth finance in the games industry."

