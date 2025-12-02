Apple's head of AI stepping down

Amar Subramanya brings experience from Google and Microsoft.

He spent 16 years at Google before moving to Microsoft earlier in 2025.

Apple's head of artificial intelligence John Giannandrea is set to leave the company after nearly eight years as the tech giant looks to step up its AI ambitions.

The SVP for machine learning and AI strategy plans to retire next spring. In the interim, he will step down from his position to serve as an advisor for the coming months.

Giannandrea has been with Apple since 2018 and has built a team responsible for machine learning research, foundation models, AI infrastructure, and search and knowledge.

In recent years Apple's AI ambitions have stalled somewhat after delaying the rollout of key features meant to utilise the tech in its iPhones.

Giannandrea is being replaced in the top job by Google’s former Gemini head of engineering Amar Subramanya, who takes on the role of VP of AI.

After 16 years at Google, Subramanya most recently spent six months at Microsoft, where he worked as corporate VP of AI. This means he will bring a range of expertise from two fellow tech conglomerates, experienced in integrating AI and machine learning research into products and features.

Subramanya’s knowledge will be applied to future Apple Intelligence features and broader "ongoing innovation". He will report to Apple AVP of software engineering Craig Federighi.

"We are thankful for the role John played in building and advancing our AI work, helping Apple continue to innovate and enrich the lives of our users," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"AI has long been central to Apple’s strategy, and we are pleased to welcome Amar to Craig’s leadership team and to bring his extraordinary AI expertise to Apple. In addition to growing his leadership team and AI responsibilities with Amar’s joining, Craig has been instrumental in driving our AI efforts, including overseeing our work to bring a more personalised Siri to users next year."

Apple unveiled its generative AI system Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024, with a number of use cases such as proofreading, rewording text, transcription, and image creation through text prompts.