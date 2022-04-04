Job News

InnoGames appoints Felix Janzen as chief marketing officer

Former CMO moves up to lead Modern Times Group’s games marketing efforts

InnoGames appoints Felix Janzen as chief marketing officer
By , News Editor

German mobile games firm InnoGames has appointed Felix Janzen as the firm’s chief marketing officer.

Janzen first joined InnoGames’ marketing team in 2012 and was most recently the firm’s marketing director media and performance channels, which he has been promoted from.

While at InnoGames, Janzen "contributed significantly" to the success of the studio’s web and mobile strategy game, Forge of Empires.

In the new role, Janzen will be responsible for InnoGames’ marketing activities to aid the company in expanding its position as a mobile and online games publisher. Janzen will directly report to InnoGames CEO and co-founder Hendrik Klindworth.

Moving up marketing

"We have a fantastic and highly motivated team that has delivered a wide range of successful marketing campaigns and initiatives across many different platforms," said Janzen.

"We have a well-defined marketing strategy and a track record of reaching and engaging players around the world. In addition to our current portfolio of highly successful games, we have exciting new games in store for all of our current and future fans and I am looking forward to promoting them."

InnoGames CEO Hendrik Klindworth added: "Felix brings a wealth of experience to the CMO role and is a trusted and respected leader and colleague. Together, we will lead our team to succeed with our new games."

Promoted to parent

In line with Janzen’s promotion, InnoGames former CMO Christian Pern has been promoted to CMO of Modern Times Group’s (InnoGames’ parent company) gaming vertical. Pern held the position as InnoGames CMO for the past eight years.

In the new role, Pern will focus on "fostering knowledge sharing" and cooperation across the group in addition to developing Modern Times Group’s (MTG) marketing strategy.

Commenting on Pern’s promotion, Klindworth added: "I would like to thank Christian for all of his hard work and tireless commitment. He has contributed considerably to the continued success of InnoGames by building a strong, data-driven marketing organisation. I am excited for the opportunities and skills he can offer MTG on a group-wide basis."

Earlier this year, MTG announced its divestment in ESL Gaming for $1.05 billion as the firm pivots into a "pure-play" mobile games company.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

Job News Jun 12th, 2018

InnoGames closes Dusseldorf studio and shifts production to Hamburg HQ

Interview Oct 25th, 2016

InnoGames eyes mobile future and global expansion after $100 million MTG deal

News Feb 7th, 2020

Mobile drives Innogames’ FY19 sales to $208 million

News Nov 19th, 2019

Majority mobile developer InnoGames surpasses $1 billion in revenue

News Feb 6th, 2019

InnoGames revenue at all-time high as mobile sales grow 37% in 2018

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies