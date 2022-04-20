Job News

Anzu appoints former Yahoo director Chris Vincelli as VP of Business Development

Brings over a decade of partnerships experience to secure in-game ads partnerships

Anzu appoints former Yahoo director Chris Vincelli as VP of Business Development
By , News Editor

In-game ads firm Anzu has appointed former Yahoo director Chris Vincelli as its vice president of business development.

At Yahoo, Vincelli served as director of global partnerships and was responsible for securing partnerships with global publishers with regards to UA, monetisation, and identity.

Prior to Yahoo, Vincelli worked for Millennial Media and was responsible for partnering with US games publishers, and later served as new business manager for mobile apps at Vungle to manage and onboard game publishers.

At Anzu, Vincelli will be working alongside recently appointed EVP business development Guy Ben-dov and will be tasked with securing strategic partnerships with game publishers to serve in-game ads.

A pivotal point

“I knew Anzu was the right fit after meeting the team," said Vincelli. "Anzu’s strong focus, passion, and thoughtfulness for players, advertisers, and publishers placed them at the forefront of the rapidly growing in-game advertising ecosystem."

Vincelli has joined Anzu at a critical time for the company, which has recently raised a further $20 million to expand its in-game ads offerings.

In addition to recent funding, Anzu has partnered with NBCUniversal to bring the media company into the games and esports sector, as well as the firm’s recent achievement as the first ad platform to join Unity’s Verified Solutions Partner Programme.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

Job News Feb 16th, 2022

Guy Ben-dov joins Anzu as EVP to drive blended ads

News Apr 13th, 2022

Anzu: 70% of US gamers respond well to in-game ads

News Apr 6th, 2022

Anzu and InMobi partnership brings 3D in-game ads to APAC region

News Mar 23rd, 2022

Anzu and Oracle Moat unveil first-to-market viewability measurement

News Mar 9th, 2022

Anzu joins Unity’s Verified Solutions Partner programme

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies