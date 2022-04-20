Job News

Chimera Entertainment hires Stefan Dieckmann as head of development

Brings over 15 years of mobile games development experience to lead and grow Chimera's dev team

Chimera Entertainment hires Stefan Dieckmann as head of development
By , News Editor

German mobile game developer Chimera Entertainment has hired Stefan Dieckmann as its new head of development.

Dieckmann brings over 15 years of games industry experience, primarily in mobile game development, including positions at Kolibri Games, Edurino, Luma Arcade, and more.

Additionally, Dieckmann is the founder and director of South Africa-based Cape of Good Games which he founded nine years ago.

At Chimera, Dieckmann will lead the development on the studio’s own IP and as well as projects that it undertakes for other studios, such as 2014’s Angry Birds Epic.

Empower the people

"I believe in empowering people to accomplish their goals," said Dieckmann. "This passion is a core value at Chimera Entertainment, and I'm excited to add my experience to it."

Chimera Entertainment managing director Christian Kluckner added: "We are delighted to welcome Stefan to the team. In addition to game development duties, one of his main responsibilities will be to focus on the growth of our team and its members."

In other recent job news, Huuuge Games appointed Rod Cousens as its co-CEO. Cousens had previously held key exec positions at Jagex, Codemasters, Activision, and more.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

Job News Jun 13th, 2018

Chimera signs up ex-Ubisoft Blue Byte designer to head up game design

Job News Jul 24th, 2015

Angry Birds Epic developer seeking several new faces for its Munich office

Job News Apr 4th, 2022

InnoGames appoints Felix Janzen as chief marketing officer

Job News Oct 27th, 2020

Chimera Entertainment hires Peter Clauson as its first-ever narrative designer

Job News Apr 2nd, 2019

Former Exient, Chimera and ZenGuard staff join Idle Miner Tycoon dev Kolibri Games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies