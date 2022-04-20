Chimera Entertainment hires Stefan Dieckmann as head of development

German mobile game developer Chimera Entertainment has hired Stefan Dieckmann as its new head of development.

Dieckmann brings over 15 years of games industry experience, primarily in mobile game development, including positions at Kolibri Games, Edurino, Luma Arcade, and more.

Additionally, Dieckmann is the founder and director of South Africa-based Cape of Good Games which he founded nine years ago.

At Chimera, Dieckmann will lead the development on the studio’s own IP and as well as projects that it undertakes for other studios, such as 2014’s Angry Birds Epic.

Empower the people

"I believe in empowering people to accomplish their goals," said Dieckmann. "This passion is a core value at Chimera Entertainment, and I'm excited to add my experience to it."

Chimera Entertainment managing director Christian Kluckner added: "We are delighted to welcome Stefan to the team. In addition to game development duties, one of his main responsibilities will be to focus on the growth of our team and its members."

In other recent job news, Huuuge Games appointed Rod Cousens as its co-CEO. Cousens had previously held key exec positions at Jagex, Codemasters, Activision, and more.