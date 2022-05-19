Former Kiloo director joins Funday Factory

Danish multiplayer specialists Funday Factory has announced the appointment of Jeppe Kønig as head of publishing.

Kønig has extensive experience in the mobile games industry, including as director of publishing at KIloo, co-developer of Subway Surfers, winner of Best Live Ops at the Mobile Games Awards 2022, and as vice president of publishing at JoyPac.

His appointment is indicative of Funday Factory’s steer towards cross-platform experiences, as well as a drive for “bigger and longer lasting games and IP” as the firm prepares to establish its own publishing department.

"Stronger publishing setup across platforms"

Funday Friday CEO Kristian Bang Nørgaard stated: “Welcoming Jeppe Kønig is a perfect strategic hire to support Funday’s growth trajectory. We have collaborated with Jeppe in multiple ways over many years and have always shared the same core values in both collaboration setup and how to do business. Jeppe will help accelerate Funday Factory’s journey towards a stronger publishing setup across platforms”

Kønig continued: “I am thrilled to join the talented teams at Funday Factory on their mission to deliver great games with strong social design across all meaningful platforms. Having experienced first hand the company culture and the exciting roadmap of upcoming games, I look forward to using my years within game publishing to expand our commercial efforts and partnership strategies."

Kønig was instrumental in launching Kiloo’s own publishing arm in 2016, and spoke with PocketGamer.biz on the core challenges anticipated and experienced.